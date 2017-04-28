Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Casper company

A woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a brake supply company in Casper over a 10-year span has pleaded guilty.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports https://goo.gl/4Bz84u Gloria Taylor pleaded guilty Friday to six felony charges and will have to pay back at least some of the stolen money to Rocky Mountain Brake Supply.
Investigators say she used company checks and opened an unauthorized company credit card to make donations to several wildlife organizations and to buy groceries, art and two antique cars. They estimate that she spent about $300,000 of the company's money for her own purchases during her employment, though she pleaded guilty to only some of them.
Taylor was the secretary and treasurer at the company and had worked there for about 30 years before she was fired.
