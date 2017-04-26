National Business

April 26, 2017 9:37 PM

BOJ keeps lax monetary policy, forecasts steady growth

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan's central bank has ended a policy meeting without changing its ultra-lax monetary stance.

The Bank of Japan forecast Thursday that growth in the world's third-largest economy would remain steady through the fiscal year ending in March 2018.

It said demand spurred by preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will help support growth in the coming year or two.

But the central bank statement warned of risks to that scenario from global trends, including U.S. policies.

The Bank of Japan is pumping trillions of yen (tens of billions of dollars) into the economy each month through asset purchases intended to counter deflation and boost growth.

