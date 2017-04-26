National Business

Maine House says lobstering day should be extended in fall

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Maine House of Representatives has decided the fishing day should get longer for the state's lobstermen in the fall.

The House on Tuesday approved a bill to extend the legal hours when lobsters can be harvested in the month of October. The bill now moves to the Senate.

State laws don't allow lobster fishing from a half hour after sunset until a half hour before sunrise from June 1 to Oct. 31. The bill would change it so lobsters could be harvested starting at 5 a.m. in the month of October.

The sun typically rises between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. in Maine in October.

