Volkswagen settlement to pay Wyoming $7.5M to cut emissions

The state of Wyoming is asking the public how it should spend about $7.5 million from a multibillion-dollar settlement stemming from a class-action lawsuit against Volkswagen.
The German car company reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in March and agreed to pay about $158 million to 10 states after admitting to intentionally engineering devices to circumvent emissions standards for some vehicles.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports https://goo.gl/dzdx7v that to qualify for the funds, Wyoming must demonstrate how the money will be used to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.
Potential projects include retrofitting school buses and shuttle vans.
Public comment is open until May 24.
