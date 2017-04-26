UK tax agency arrests 'several men' in soccer fraud case

Britain's tax authority says "several men" working in professional soccer have been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud.
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs says investigators made arrests after searching premises in northeast and south England, but did not say which clubs may be involved. HMRC says 180 officials were deployed across Britain and France on Wednesday.
The agency also says it is being assisted by French authorities who have made arrests and "several locations" have been searched.
HMRC says this "criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences."
