National Business

April 26, 2017 2:02 AM

UK tax agency arrests 'several men' in soccer fraud case

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's tax authority says "several men" working in professional soccer have been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs says investigators made arrests after searching premises in northeast and south England, but did not say which clubs may be involved. HMRC says 180 officials were deployed across Britain and France on Wednesday.

The agency also says it is being assisted by French authorities who have made arrests and "several locations" have been searched.

HMRC says this "criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 1:17

Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos