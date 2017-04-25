National Business

April 25, 2017 6:17 PM

The Latest: Soda-tax backers outspend beverage industry

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

The Latest on a soda tax ballot initiative in Santa Fe, New Mexico (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Proponents of a tax on sugary sodas in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are raising and spending more in political contributions than opponents in efforts to sway the outcome of a city ballot initiative.

A political committee supported by the lobbying arm of the soft-drink industry reported in financial disclosures Tuesday that it has received about $1.2 million in cash and in-kind contributions. The Better Way for Santa Fe and Pre-K committee spent most the money in efforts to defeat the tax initiative.

A political committee backed by New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg that favors the tax has received nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to promote the tax. The committee earlier said it was being outspent by the soft-drink industry, but campaign filings show that no longer appears to be the case.

Voters in New Mexico's capital city have until May 2 to decide whether to levy a new 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks to expand prekindergarten programs.

___

4:40 p.m.

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has contributed more than $800,000 in recent weeks to push for voter approval of a tax on sugary sodas in New Mexico's state capital city.

A political action committee that supports the proposed tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in Santa Fe, New Mexico, reported Tuesday a $400,000 cash donation from the former New York City mayor since April 7.

The committee Pre-K for Santa Fe says Bloomberg also provided just over $400,000 worth of additional support in advertising, research and consulting.

Santa Fe voters decide on May 2 whether to adopt a soda tax of 2 cents per ounce to expand early childhood education services. Artificially sweetened drinks would be exempt.

Pre-K for Santa Fe says tax supporters are being outspent by the soft-drink industry.

