Caterpillar tops Street 1Q forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $192 million.
On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.28 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.
The construction equipment company posted revenue of $9.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.36 billion.
Caterpillar expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $38 billion to $41 billion.
Caterpillar shares have increased slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT
Comments