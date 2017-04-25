National Business

April 25, 2017 5:06 AM

JetBlue tops 1Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

JetBlue shares have declined 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos