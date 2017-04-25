Publishers to step down amid McClatchy restructuring

South Carolina's The Sun News and Georgia's The Telegraph will see their respective publishers step down next month. Both papers are part of The McClatchy Co., which recently announced a new regional publishing structure.
News outlets report that Sun News president and publisher Mark Webster and Telegraph president and publisher Don Bailey will each step down from their positions effective May 5.
McClatchy's Carolinas regional publisher Sara Glines said The Sun News in Myrtle Beach will search for a general manager to lead the company and sales operations.
In Georgia, Rodney Mahone, who has overseen the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer since 2010, will add the Macon paper to his portfolio as Georgia regional publisher. Travis Knight will serve as general manager in addition to advertising vice president.
The changes are part of a larger restructuring to streamline McClatchy's operations.
