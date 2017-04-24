National Business

April 24, 2017 9:26 PM

Toy given to police officer as safety talisman gets to Ohio

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2owU8hU ) reports that the stuffed moose dubbed "Mr. Moosey" has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.

The toy was first given to Towamencin, Pennsylvania, police officer James Gibbas by 5-year-old Mackenzie Brown last year during a traffic stop. The child said she wanted the officer to have it to help keep him safe.

Gibbas kept it for a while before deciding it should be shared with other law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the country.

The toy has so far made its way to states including Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

