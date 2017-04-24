Idaho board approves $150M in bonds to address I-84

Idaho transportation officials have agreed to spend $150 million in newly approved bonds to repair and add lanes on Interstate 84 near Nampa.
The state transportation board unanimously voted Friday to reconstruct existing lanes, as well as add additional lanes and upgrade bridges.
Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness says the currently congested corridor is a top concern and affects all of Idaho.
The decision comes just over two weeks after Gov. C.L. "Butch" reluctantly allowed a roughly $320 million transportation plan to become law despite criticizing several key aspects of the measure.
The plan is primarily made up of $300 million in bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments. Board members must now decide how to spend the rest of the $150 million in bonding.
