Coal production on the rise in Wyoming

State figures show coal production in Wyoming has increased by nearly 15 million tons in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2016.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oYe80l) Wyoming's 18 coal mines produced 80 million tons of coal from January to March this year. The Wyoming State Geological Survey data shows most of that coal, about 78 million tons, came from the Powder River Basin mines.
Wyoming's coal industry has been working to come back from a low point in 2016, when hundreds of miners were laid off as the state's three largest producers went through bankruptcy.
While coal production has gone up slightly, employment is still down in Wyoming. There are 700 fewer coal jobs than there were at the same point last year.
