Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery was 2.80 cents higher at $4.0540 a bushel; May corn was up 2.20 cents at $3.5840 a bushel; May oats was up .40 cent at $2.1760 a bushel while May soybeans gained 9.80 cents to $9.58 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
April live cattle was .38 cent lower at $1.2925 a pound; April feeder cattle was down .35 cent at $1.3825 pound; April lean hogs rose .30 cent to $.6380 a pound.
