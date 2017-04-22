Even skydiving gets routine for veteran Alaska smokejumper

There's a reason Randy Foland made it look easy as he steered his orange and purple parachute into a small clearing in a black spruce forest.
He's been here before. Like the other 65 smokejumpers training this week, Foland was working his way through the five pre-season jumps he's required to do before he can be assigned to a wildfire. Later this spring, a class of nine rookies will get a chance to qualify for the first time, but everyone in this group is a smokejumper.
As a 16-year veteran smokejumper for the Alaska Fire Service and a training coordinator, Foland has more experience than most.
He has skydived more than 300 times. He's also jumped 400 times on his own for fun.
Foland, who's now 40, didn't know about smokejumpers when he was growing up in Colorado. But he did want to be a firefighter, so he joined a wildland firefighting team at 18.
Firefighting work with a Fairbanks-based hotshot crew brought him into contact with the smokejumpers, who are based near the hotshots at Fort Wainwright.
"I was lucky enough to work as a hotshot in Alaska. I got to see guys jumping and I was like, 'What's that?'" he said. "Of course, from there I was drawn to it."
The Fairbanks smokejumper base is one of two Bureau of Land Management smokejumper bases in the country. The National Forest Service has seven.
Today, Foland is married with two daughters and his interests outside work have moved from recreational skydiving to cross country skiing with his family. But parachuting remains central to his job.
Foland and the other smokejumpers practiced landing in what's considered a fairly small landing zone, a clearing in the trees that was about 140-feet across. Foland jumped from the plane, pulled his large rectangular chute and coasted over the clearing in a big loop. He came in just over the tops of the trees and slammed into the slushy snow a few yards short of a target that marked the center of the clearing.
Foland's main job when he's not assigned to a fire used to be folding and inspecting parachutes, but he's recently been assigned to the office that coordinates training. As soon as he landed, he looked up to see the younger smokejumper he was training with follow the same flight path and slide into the snow nearby.
"We follow an aircraft landing pattern for the most part," Foland explained a few minutes later after packing up his parachute. "We fly downwind, a base, and a final for the most part, so that we can observe the spot flying past it, gauge some of the wind and then turn into the wind for the softest landing."
Unlike an airplane, smokejumpers don't have landing gears to slow their horizontal trajectory as they hit the ground, so they jump with helmets, face masks and knee pads to help break their falls. When they're coasting, they're traveling at about 20 mph, although they use their controls to slow this a bit as they get close to the ground.
When they're headed to a fire, they also can pad their clothing with extra socks and other personal gear they may need while fighting fires in remote places. Once they're assigned to a fire, they may have to work there for as long as three weeks. The pumps, fire hoses and other firefighting gear the smokejumpers will use follow the firefighters down in cargo parachutes.
During the training day, most of the smokejumpers reached the landing zone, although a few dropped into the woods on either side or snagged their parachutes on the tops of the spruce trees on the edge of the clearing. Foland talked one smokejumper through the procedure to lower himself to the ground with a rope after he snagged his chute on a tree and found himself dangling above the ground.
By the end of the training, even the firefighters who dropped into the woods or had bouncier landings were smiling and laughing.
As a day of work goes, it wasn't bad. But as Foland left the drop zone, he said the best part of the job isn't skydiving here in town, it's getting out in the country for real fire calls.
"Most of us just want to be out there on a fire," Foland said.
Comments