National Business

April 20, 2017 7:52 PM

Woman wins lawsuit against drug company for husband's death

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A suburban Chicago woman has been awarded $3 million in a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company she blamed for her husband's suicide.

Wendy Dolin's husband, Stewart, stepped in front of a Chicago Transit Authority train in the Loop on July 15, 2010. He had been taking paroxetine, a drug for depression and anxiety.

Dolin of Glencoe claimed GlaxoSmithKline failed to warn her husband's doctor of the drug's increased risk of suicidal behavior.

The drug company makes Paxil, a brand-name version of paroxetine. Dolin's husband was taking the generic form. The jury agreed with her that GlaxoSmithKline was still responsible because the drugs are identical and have the same labeling.

In a statement, GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday's decision was disappointing and they plan to appeal.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59

Scene of Seattle police shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos