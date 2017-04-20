National Business

April 20, 2017 7:58 AM

Ivanka Trump heading to Germany for official visit

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump will participate in a panel discussion on women's economic empowerment during an official visit to Germany next week.

The White House announced the schedule for the first daughter's trip to Berlin, scheduled for Tuesday. It will be the first official international trip for Trump, who has joined the administration as an unpaid adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump is traveling to Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN'-geh-lah MEHR'-kuhl). She will participate in the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries.

On that day in Berlin, Trump will also take in a technical school, visit the United States embassy and go to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Her day will conclude with a gala dinner.

