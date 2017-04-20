National Business

April 20, 2017 6:25 AM

CSX predicts 25 percent profit jump as restructuring begins

By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb.

CSX Corp. says restructuring and cost cutting under new CEO Hunter Harrison will lift profits at the railroad around 25 percent this year.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad says its earnings per share will jump about 25 percent over last year's $1.81, but that excludes restructuring costs.

CSX officials discussed their outlook Thursday, one day after reporting first-quarter earnings.

Harrison previously led Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads.

He says he's already working to streamline the organization of CSX and eliminate redundant facilities such as railyards. The railroad will go from nine divisions to only a couple and its dispatching operations will be consolidated.

CSX also said it will repurchase $1 billion worth of its stock over the next year and increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents from 18 cents.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

State workers stage walkout for better contract 2:05

State workers stage walkout for better contract

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos