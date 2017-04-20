Verizon's 1Q results miss Wall Street's expectations

Verizon Communications Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of $3.45 billion.
The New York-based company said it had a profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $29.81 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.5 billion.
Verizon shares have decreased slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has declined 6 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
