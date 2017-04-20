National Business

April 20, 2017 12:20 AM

Maine cities to start food recycling program

The Associated Press
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine

Two Maine cities are starting a food waste recycling program.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pF1pho) that South Portland and Scarborough will debut their weekly curbside food pickup program Thursday at ecomaine's energy plant in Portland. Both cities have partnered with ecomaine, University of Southern Maine and an Exeter dairy farm for the pilot program.

Officials say methane from the collected food will be converted into electricity. City leaders hope to reduce how much food residents send to incinerators and landfills.

Experts say converting food waste into energy is a more efficient use of the organic matter.

The waste collection test program will involve 900 residents in both cities. It is scheduled to start in May.

