April 19, 2017 9:29 PM

NY to invest $112M in bicycle and pedestrian transportation

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is investing $112 million in federal funding into several dozen projects intended to enhance bicycle and pedestrian transportation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced the projects on Wednesday.

They include new and improved sidewalks, trails and bike paths, crosswalks, safety upgrades at traffic intersections and expanded public transportation services around the state.

The money will pay for up to 80 percent of the work.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the money is "critical" to expanding transportation options that are healthier for people and better for the environment.

