Sununu to report on out-of-state business recruitment effort

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) plans to share details of his campaign pledge to visit 100 out-of-state businesses in his first 100 days in office.
Sununu will present a report Thursday on his progress.
He told The Associated Press last week that he's talked with well over 100 businesses, but not all in person. Sununu says most of the businesses are from the New England area and Canada, but some in California and Arizona also have reached out.
Sununu's 100 businesses pledge is a key piece of his plan to recruit more companies to New Hampshire. He hasn't said if he's convinced any to relocate.
Democrats have slammed him for not being more transparent about which businesses he's meeting with. His team cites a need for confidentiality.
