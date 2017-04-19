Metra testing whether to allow small pets on more trains

Suburban Chicago's commuter rail agency is exploring whether to allow passengers to bring their small pets on more trains.
Metra announced Wednesday it's launching a six-month test of an expanded pet program starting May 1.
It will allow pets that fit in a small carrier on off-peak weekday trains, or trains that arrive in Chicago before 6:31 a.m. and after 9:30 a.m. and depart Chicago before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.
Currently, pets are allowed on trains only on weekends and holidays.
Metra CEO Don Orseno says the pet policy has been successful so far and "it just makes sense to test if we can expand it."
Metra only allows small pets in enclosed carriers, and the carriers must fit on a passenger's lap or under the seat.
Comments