National Business

April 20, 2017 3:05 AM

$13 a pack? NYC mayor wants highest cigarette prices in US

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for the nation's biggest city to also be the country's priciest spot to buy a pack of smokes.

De Blasio is backing an effort to raise the price of a pack of cigarettes from $10.50 to $13, which he says would be the nation's highest.

The Democrat announced his support Wednesday for a series of legislative proposals designed to drastically cut tobacco use in the city by the year 2020. De Blasio says his goal is to reduce the number of smokers in the city by 160,000.

The proposals are set for hearings from city lawmakers later this month.

