River search near Buffalo Trace Distillery continues

Crews are continuing to search for a man believed to have fallen into the Kentucky River in Franklin County.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2pHuI28) 26-year-old William Rawlings has been missing since early Friday. Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton says an approaching thunderstorm ended Sunday's search at 3:30 p.m.
Rawlings is an employee of United American Securities Co., which guards the nearby Buffalo Trace Distillery at night. Melton says Rawlings has been known to fish from that area of the riverbank when off-duty. Family members found his flashlight and vehicle near the area.
Melton says the search has been complicated by recent rain that has raised the water level and the potential for more storms. Search crews have used dogs trained to find lost people and sonar equipment.
Comments