NY school bus company to lay off 238 workers by end of June

More than 200 employees of a company that provides bus services for two Hudson Valley school districts will be laid off because the firm's local office is closing.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2p9BYra ) First Student Bus Co. has filed a notification with the state Department of Labor saying 238 workers will be laid off by June 30 when the company's office in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill closes.
The employees include bus drivers, mechanics and bus monitors.
The move comes three months after the Valley Central and Wallkill school districts changed bus contractors to another company. First Student has provided bus services to both districts for about 15 years.
A company official says most of the employees impacted by the layoffs are part-time workers who are expected to apply for jobs with the other bus company.
Comments