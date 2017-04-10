National Business

April 10, 2017 9:21 AM

University student injured at Alaska snowmobile race

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

A university student is in the hospital after a side-by-side vehicle struck her all-terrain vehicle from behind at a snowmobile race.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ojlfP4 ) University of Alaska Fairbanks student Paige Best had her pelvis broken after her ATV was struck from behind by Cam Am side-by-side vehicle at the annual Artic Man race. Her friend Blaze Brooks, who was also in the ATV with Best, says the Cam Am riders stayed to make sure everyone was OK.

The incident was reported to Alaska State Troopers, who were not present at this year's race because of state budget cuts.

Brooks says Best was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday. Doctors say Best should be able to walk in three months.

Artic Man President Howie Thies declined to comment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room 1:26

Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos