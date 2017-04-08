Northern Georgia town to use state grant for walking trail

A northern Georgia town will use a state grant to expand the walking trails system.
The Times of Gainesville reports that a $79,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been awarded to the city of Lula. It was one of 14 to receive a total of $2.3 million in grants from the DNR.
Lula's application was chosen out of 46 applicants.
City manager Dennis Bergin says the town plans to develop 0.6 miles of new trail construction for walking trails. There will be one trailhead facility, featuring Braille signage with slope and grade specifications, and two trailside facilities with an exercise station.
"We have a great trail system already, so this will allow us to expand that," Bergin said.
The new trail will link with another walking trail connected to existing recreational amenities including a pavilion, picnic tables, playground area and restrooms.
There is no specific date for the city to begin construction, according to Wes Robinson, director of public and governmental affairs for the DNR. The work should be completed by late 2019.
"I think the actual construction is expected to be around eight months or so," Robinson said. "They are given two years to complete (the project) from the agreement (and) draw up for their grant."
Some residents in the area said they would use the trail.
"I always get excited about new trail and playground options to spend time with my family outdoors," said Jennifer Schmidt. "The plans for the new Lula trail sound exciting for local families."
Schmidt said she would go with her family maybe once a month.
