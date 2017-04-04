AP names US news chief Carovillano its new managing editor

The Associated Press has named its head of U.S. news to the new position of managing editor, appointing Brian Carovillano to take the No. 2 position in the newsroom of the global news cooperative.
The appointment was announced Tuesday by Sally Buzbee, the AP's senior vice president and executive editor.
As Buzbee's chief deputy, Carovillano takes on responsibility for AP's news gathering efforts around the world in all media formats.
Also Tuesday, Buzbee named David Scott to the new position of deputy managing editor for operations. He has served as AP's U.S. political editor since 2014.
The changes further the cooperative's shift to a new leadership structure in which its news leaders are responsible for AP's news report in all media formats.
