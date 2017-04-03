National Business

April 3, 2017 9:11 AM

Oklahoma beheading suspect removed from court after outburst

The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla.

A man charged with cutting off the head of a co-worker and trying to behead another at an Oklahoma food processing plant has been removed from court after an outburst.

Alton Alexander Nolen struggled with deputies during a competency trial Monday in Cleveland County District Court. The deputies subdued him and, after a recess, the judge asked Nolen if he wanted to remain in court. Nolen failed to respond and was taken away.

Nolen is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore. He launched the attack shortly after the company suspended him for racial remarks. He's also accused of trying to kill another co-worker.

The trial is to determine if Nolen is competent to plead guilty to the charges.

