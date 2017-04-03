Oneida Indian Nation plans third central NY casino

The Oneida Indians say they will expand their gambling operations in central New York with a third casino near Syracuse.
The Point Place Casino will be built in Bridgeport, less than 50 miles from the del Lago Resort and Casino in the Finger Lakes region. The Lago is one of three Las Vegas-style casinos that have recently opened in upstate New York. A fourth new casino in the Catskills is under construction.
The Oneida Indian Nation says their new casino will have nearly 500 slot machines and 20 table games when it opens in spring 2018.
It will be smaller than the Oneida's Turning Stone Resort Casino, which has 2,000 slots and table games in Verona, New York. The Oneidas also operate the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.
