April 3, 2017 4:43 AM

Wisconsin farmers to plant less corn but more soybeans

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin farmers are planning to seed less corn this year but more soybeans.

It's a trend playing out in many states, with a surplus of corn in storage in the U.S.

The Agriculture Department says in its prospective plantings report that it expects Wisconsin farmers to seed 4 million acres of corn, down 50,000 acres from last year.

Soybean acres in the state are expected to hit a record, up 190,000 acres to 2.2 million.

Wisconsin farmers are expected to plant 210,000 acres of oats this year, unchanged from 2016.

