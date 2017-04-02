Michigan student starts bakery with people with disabilities

A Grand Valley State University student who recently opened her own bakery is using her business to help those who have special needs.
Zoe Bruyn, a senior studying management and marketing, is currently running Stir It Up in a commercial kitchen as part of a partnership with Trinity United Methodist Church. She has three employees, all of whom have disabilities, WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2mWAf82) reported.
"I never envisioned myself owning a bakery, however I have three cousins with special needs ... Nearly 70 percent of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities are unemployed and I don't think that should be the case, so I started a bakery to see if this could be a possible business," Bruyn said.
She tries to give her employees a safe environment to learn valuable work skills and gain confidence in the workplace.
The bakery owner wants to eventually launch a nationwide business model that other companies would use to employ and support individuals with special needs.
Bruyn earned nearly $20,000 last year through business competitions, and hopes to open her own kitchen in the next year.
