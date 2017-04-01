Denver energy firm seeks to drill in Boulder County

A Denver-based energy company has made the first application in five years to drill for oil and gas in Boulder County.
The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2nIxncb) that Crestone Peak Resources is proposing as many as 216 wells on roughly 12 square miles (31 square kilometers) of land between Longmont and Lafayette.
Crestone applied to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in February.
The bid is the first since 2012, when the county imposed a moratorium on oil and gas development in unincorporated areas.
The moratorium expires May 1. But it's been challenged in court by Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, who argues only the state can regulate the industry.
Commissioners on Thursday adopted new regulations for oil and gas development in unincorporated areas.
Among other things, they ask drillers to provide detailed plans and suggest alternative well locations.
Comments