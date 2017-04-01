Sheboygan County Airport museum to display historic aircraft

Officials are hoping to take an historic plane on a flying tour of Wisconsin communities formerly served by a regional airline that shut down in 1979.
USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://shebpr.es/2mqitde) reports the Aviation Heritage Center bought one of only three known remaining Douglass DC-3 plans that flew for North Central Airlines. The organization is planning to permanently display it at the Sheboygan County Airport museum and potentially take it on tour.
Jon Helminiak, executive director of the aviation museum, says the nonprofit wants to use the plane as a tool to educate people about the former airline and the importance it had to aviation around the Great Lakes. He says the plane would also teach people what air travel was like in the 1940s and 1950s.
Comments