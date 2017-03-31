Solar: Group wants Oregon AG to investigate sales practices

Consumer advocates have asked state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate sales practices in the solar industry.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/ysnDF3 ) the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability requested the investigation after reviewing nearly 60 consumer complaints filed with the Oregon Justice Department since 2012.
The group has asked for similar investigations in Florida, California and Texas.
The advocates say the complaints show a pattern of deceptive sales practices, with some solar companies misleading customers about potential energy savings and the true cost of installing panels.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson says the agency was reviewing the request as well as the underlying complaints.
Jeff Bissonette is executive director of the Oregon Solar Energy Industry Association. He says his group looked into complaints filed with the Justice Department, and found the numbers to be lower than those cited by the Campaign for Accountability.
