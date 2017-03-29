Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies Pause

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge