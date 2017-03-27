Children's Law Center names new executive director

The Children's Law Center has named a new executive director of the nonprofit organization.
The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2mI0lvy) reported Sunday that the center's board of directors announced in a news release that Acena Beck has been chosen to lead the Covington-based organization, beginning July 1. She will also become the group's chief executive officer.
Beck, who is the current deputy director, will take over for Kim Brooks Tandy, who founded the organization in 1989.
Joseph Nava, the group's board president, says Beck is an outstanding attorney with a brilliant record advocating for children's legal rights.
The CLC provides legal advocacy to children and youth and seeks to improve the systems that serve children through its public policy work, training and education, impact litigation, and juvenile defender support services.
Comments