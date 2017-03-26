New system estimates Cleveland airport security wait times

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington