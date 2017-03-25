The Latest: EU enshrines multi-speed Europe in declaration

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

3:03 Every 15 Minutes program highlights dangers of drunken driving

0:52 Victims of drunk driving accidents speak out

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman