Epic collapse of GOP health care bill puts effort into limbo

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots