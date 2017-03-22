Germans see rising pensions as wages increase

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex Pause

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:21 Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Scott Air Force Base