US water managers beefing up barriers at 4 Arizona dams

Federal water managers have begun installing fence-style barriers on four reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers in Arizona to stop boaters, watercraft operators and debris from reaching dams and power plant intakes.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation spokesman Doug Hendrix said Tuesday that security is one of the reasons for the program near Stewart Mountain, Mormon Flat and Horse Mesa dams on the Salt River and near Bartlett Dam on the Verde River.
Bureau Lower Colorado River manager Terry Fulp says the barriers will protect power plant intakes and water spillways, and keep boats from getting too close to the dams.
Hendrix says the Navy builds the barriers and they're trucked to the sites for installation.
The first is being installed in the lake behind Stewart Mountain Dam.
