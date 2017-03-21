Terminal work to begin at Cheyenne airport

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:53 Chuckanut Drive turns 100 years old

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness