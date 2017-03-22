Chinese premier warns Australia against protectionism

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge