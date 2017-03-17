High court favors Vancouver port over lease for oil terminal

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Port of Vancouver over its lease for a controversial proposed oil terminal proposed along the Columbia River.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports (https://goo.gl/lDD4Es ) that environmental groups had argued that the agency skirted state law by agreeing to a lease before exploring alternatives through the environmental review process.
The high court sided with lower court decision saying the Port's lease with Tesoro Corporation and Savage Companies followed Washington law.
The companies, operating as Vancouver Energy, want to build what would be the nation's largest oil-by-rail terminal. A state energy panel is currently reviewing the project. Gov. Inslee has the final say over whether the project is built.
The Port of Vancouver and project backers praised the court's ruling issued Thursday.
Environmental advocates leading the fight against the project say the debate over the oil terminal is far from over.
