Alitalia unveils survival plan of deep cuts, budget flights

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers" Pause

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class