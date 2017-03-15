National Business

March 15, 2017 7:22 AM

Grain higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4.40 cents higher at $4.35 a bushel; March corn was up 1.20 cents at $3.6340 a bushel; May oats was down .60 cent at $2.53 a bushel while May soybeans gained 4 cents to $10.0320 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .38 cent higher at $1.1670 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.2803 pound; April lean hogs down .83 cent to $.7000 a pound.

