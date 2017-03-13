National Business

March 13, 2017 7:19 AM

New England Aquarium names interim CEO

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The New England Aquarium has named a longtime board member and senior financial services executive to be its interim president and chief executive.

The aquarium on Monday announced that Maliz Beams takes over starting April 1.

She replaces Nigella Hillgarth, who is returning to academia and will be leaving at the end of the month.

Beams, who brings extensive leadership experience and skills from the financial services industry to the position, has been a member of the aquarium's board since 2010. She is currently a trustee and chair of the finance committee.

One of Beams' first tasks is addressing the aquarium's ongoing discussions with the city, state, and developer concerning the redevelopment of the Harbor Garage site.

A search committee has been formed to find a permanent CEO.

