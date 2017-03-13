Russian doctor Portugalov banned for life in doping case

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game