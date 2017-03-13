Saratoga Battlefield saw major boost in visitation in 2016

The Saratoga National Historical Park saw a nearly 60-percent increase in the number of visitors last year.
Officials at the park in Stillwater say more than 102,000 people visited the park during 2016, the National Park Service's 100th anniversary year. That's a 58-percent increase in visitors during 2015.
The park, also known as the Saratoga Battlefield, saw a boost in people turning out for various programs, living history events, hiking and cycling, and tours of the property's historic sites.
The park is located where the Revolutionary War's Battles of Saratoga were fought during September and October 1777. The American victory over the British at Saratoga is considered by many historians to be the major turning point of the war.
Comments